Indian Idol 12: Watch 8-year-old Aditya Narayan revealed his dream of becoming a popular singer

A new video of Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan from his days as a child artist has surfaced online. The video, said to be shot when he was just eight years old, features Aditya talking about his dreams and aspirations. The singer-actor is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan.

As a child, Aditya Narayan appeared in a few movies such as Aamir Khan and Urmila Matondkar's Rangeela and Shah Rukh Khan's Pardes. He also sang a few hit songs in the 90s, including the title track of Akele Hum Akele Tum and Chota Bachcha Jaan Ke.

In the video, shared on Instagram, the young Aditya was being interviewed for his achievements as a child. During the chat, Aditya revealed how he aspires to become a successful singer when he grows up. "This is nothing, I want to become a big singer, I want to achieve great heights," he says in Hindi, adding that he has achieved only five percent of what he wishes to become. When asked if he feels he's become great, Aditya instantly said, 'Naa'.

In another video from the same interview, Aditya was asked if he gets scolded too. The singer confessed that he did and added that one should be punished if one has committed a mistake. "Galti ki hai toh padni hi chahiye," he said.

Following his stint as a child artist, Aditya pursued a career in Bollywood and music. Aditya has hosted several seasons of the music reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, made his acting debut in Shaapit, and sang a few songs including Tattad Tattad in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Aditya is currently hosting the singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

He has been in the limelight for a few controversies around the show. Last month, Indian Idol 12 came under fire for its special episode dedicated to Kishore Kumar. The late singer's son Amit Kumar, who was present as a special guest for the episode, had claimed he was asked to praise the contestants. Aditya reacted to the controversy by suggesting that Amit should have expressed his opinions on the set itself.

Aditya then came under the scanner after he over his comment on Alibaug, where the reality show was being filmed for a brief period. The singer-host issued a video apologising the comment which was perceived as an insult towards the people of Alibaug.