Indie artist Vineet Singh Hukkmani on his record breaking spree: I am grateful

After a world record, multiple Grammy submissions and a unique concept of a book-meets-album,Delhi-based independent artist Vineet Singh Hukmani has now become the first Asian/Indian artist to have the most played independent song on over 10000 USAradio stations, with his latest single Dee Da Da Da, rising to the number one spot on the DRT Independent 150 and the Number 56 spot on the Mainstream Top 200 pop songs in the USA, in the company of Justin Beiber, Drake, Dua Lipa and many others.

“The validation is more from the fact that the strategy we have implemented of creating songs with ‘repeat listening value’ across the various genres/formats of radio in USA and Europe, has allowed greater discovery of my songs and I am grateful to have learnt priceless lessons from this journey,” he tells us.

The track is the first song to be released as a part of his ‘Love Punch Trilogy’. The compilation, Singh says was to see how love can be “expressed”in different genres of music. “I am an expressionist so I get affected by everything around me and I need to express this through music. Emotions and nuances of relationships are as real whether they are from your own personal experience or from those of close friends or family,” he says.

“With Dee Da Da Da I am in awe of young people of how they move on so quickly. With Light of the world, I needed to express gratitude to God and my family and friends who have seen me traverse through darkness to find the light with my music. City Roads is a true story of a very close friend of mine who chose ambition over love and finds herself filled with regret with noway out. We all get affected but there is a wonderful catharsis in expression,”adds Singh.

Singh feels that artists need to not only focus on creating the right composition, but also believes that the need to focus on getting theright visibility for the music is equally important. “The time has come for English music, made in India to shine in the world. Nothing can stop Indian independent artists from meeting their goals and aspirations provided they clearly follow a tried and tested global radio strategy. What are we English music creators in India waiting for, a globalradio opportunity is staring us in the face and we can’t turn away!” he signs off.

