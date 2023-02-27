International DJ Martin Garrix: I have the most loyal and biggest fan base in India

Electronic dance music star DJ Martin Garrix is set to embark on his biggest ever India tour next month, and he admits that the musical outing will surely rekindle his love affair with the country. He will be performing in the country for the first time since 2018.

“I have been looking forward to this (coming to the country for multi-city performances) for a very long time. I can’t wait to be back in India and party together with all the fans. I think especially after the pandemic we appreciate being able to go to live shows even more, so I have definitely been able to feel that in the crowd’s energy the past year,” says Garrix.

The Dutch DJ, known for tracks such as Animals and Don’t Look Down, has performances lined up in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Ahmedabad. For Garrix, performing in India is always special as “a part of my most loyal, biggest fan base is out there in India, so touring there will always be special.”

“Indian fans are very loyal and really go next level when it comes to their support. Even some of my biggest fan pages are from India,” he adds.

In fact, he will usher in the Holi festivities with his performance in Pune in the first half of the day and then head to Mumbai to perform in the latter half of the day.

“For me, India is such a special, unique country. Every time I am here, I get inspired by the people, the culture and also at the shows, there is so much energy and love from the fans,” says the artist, credited for wildly popular tracks such a Scared To Be Lonely, In the Name of Love, and Summer Days

Opening further about his love for the country, the 26-year-old mentions, “It’s so unique. I am from Amsterdam, which has a completely different culture from India’s. For me, travelling in general, meeting different people is really inspiring. Of course you see India in movies, but being able to see if with your own eyes doesn’t compare. It’s such an experience and will always be inspiring to me as an artist”.

This time, a collaboration with an Indian musician is also on his mind. He says, “I don’t have a specific artist that comes to mind right now, but I’m definitely always open to work with other musicians”.

Garrix, who was ranked No. 1 in the 2022 DJ Mag 100 list of the best DJs in the world for electronic dance music, is happy that music is back in the live scene after pandemic-induced lul.

“We are more grateful for being able to go to live shows again after the pandemic. Not being able to get together and enjoy live music for such a long time was crazy. Something that felt so normal before that, now does feel more special,” he says, adding ,”My main focus is not to live up to certain accomplishments I have had in the past”.

“I want to make sure that the people who listen to my music and go to my shows are happy. I’m of course super thankful for all the support I get and the accomplishments that have gone with it, but for me I’m most grateful and happy to play shows and play my music,” he stresses.

He wraps up with a special message for his fans in India, “Thank you guys so much for the continuous support over the past years and I hope to see you at one of the shows!”