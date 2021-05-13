Home / Entertainment / Music / Is Sajid of Sajid-Wajid insecure of Salman Khan working with Himesh Reshammiya? Radhe composer spills the beans
music

Is Sajid of Sajid-Wajid insecure of Salman Khan working with Himesh Reshammiya? Radhe composer spills the beans

Sajid Khan, of the Sajid-Wajid duo, has composed two songs for Salman Khan's upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The music director has now shared his thoughts on the actor working with other music directors.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:51 PM IST
Apart from Sajid-Wajid, Salman Khan has worked with Himesh Reshammiya as well.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai composer Sajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid, has opened up about Salman Khan working with other music directors. In the past few years, Salman has worked with numerous music directors, including Himesh Reshammiya and Jatin-Lalit.

The music director, in a recent interview, was asked if he was insecure that Salman has worked with Himesh and other musicians in the industry. Sajid said that wasn't insecure but he confessed that he sometimes yearns for more opportunities.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview, Sajid said, "Nahi insecurity toh nahi hoti hai, jaise dekhiye uss bande ka rishta apne apne logo ke saath, sab ke saath hai. Main kabhi inn sab cheezo se insecure nahi hota hoon. Haan, mere ko kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ke ye ground mera hai, main iss ground mein bahut strong hoon (I am not insecure, he has his relationships with his set of people like everyone else. I don't get insecure by such things, Yes, sometimes I feel that this is my ground and I am stronger)."

Drawing comparisons with a cricket match, he added, "Ye ground me mere ko batting karne ka mauka do. Mujhe do zyada se zyada bowling, ab wahan bowling kum milti hai toh fir, you know, jab end mein aap aate ho, toh fir... (Give me more opportunities to bat on this ground, give me more bowling opportunities. When you receive fewer bowling opportunities, in the end, you...)"

Also Read: Radhe: Salman Khan 'should have been a singer, composer', says Zoom Zoom singer Iulia Vantur

Radhe marks Sajid's first solo project as a composer after the sudden death of his brother and partner Wajid. The latter died in June last year. However, Sajid has be credited as Sajid-Wajid in the movie's promos and songs. Sajid has sung and written Radhe Title Track and composed Zoom Zoom.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai composer Sajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid, has opened up about Salman Khan working with other music directors. In the past few years, Salman has worked with numerous music directors, including Himesh Reshammiya and Jatin-Lalit.

The music director, in a recent interview, was asked if he was insecure that Salman has worked with Himesh and other musicians in the industry. Sajid said that wasn't insecure but he confessed that he sometimes yearns for more opportunities.

Speaking with radio host Siddharth Kannan in a virtual interview, Sajid said, "Nahi insecurity toh nahi hoti hai, jaise dekhiye uss bande ka rishta apne apne logo ke saath, sab ke saath hai. Main kabhi inn sab cheezo se insecure nahi hota hoon. Haan, mere ko kabhi kabhi aisa lagta hai ke ye ground mera hai, main iss ground mein bahut strong hoon (I am not insecure, he has his relationships with his set of people like everyone else. I don't get insecure by such things, Yes, sometimes I feel that this is my ground and I am stronger)."

Drawing comparisons with a cricket match, he added, "Ye ground me mere ko batting karne ka mauka do. Mujhe do zyada se zyada bowling, ab wahan bowling kum milti hai toh fir, you know, jab end mein aap aate ho, toh fir... (Give me more opportunities to bat on this ground, give me more bowling opportunities. When you receive fewer bowling opportunities, in the end, you...)"

Also Read: Radhe: Salman Khan 'should have been a singer, composer', says Zoom Zoom singer Iulia Vantur

Radhe marks Sajid's first solo project as a composer after the sudden death of his brother and partner Wajid. The latter died in June last year. However, Sajid has be credited as Sajid-Wajid in the movie's promos and songs. Sajid has sung and written Radhe Title Track and composed Zoom Zoom.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sajid wajid himesh reshammiya salman khan radhe your most wanted bhai

Related Stories

bollywood

Disha Patani on kissing Salman Khan with a tape on her lips in Radhe: 'It was a funny experience'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:03 PM IST
bollywood

Randeep Hooda: 'Was chasing Salman Khan in Kick, training in Sultan, now testing what he has learnt in Radhe'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 06:32 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Butter chicken cake leaves netizens impressed. Seen it yet?

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP