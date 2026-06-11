Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to ‘pati dev’ Badshah months after wedding rumours: ‘My husband owes all an explanation’

Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed that she is married to rapper Badshah, putting months of speculation to rest. Rumours of their wedding first surfaced in March this year after Isha's mother shared several wedding photos on social media. While Badshah has not yet issued any statement on the matter, Isha recently opened up during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram handle.

Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to Badshah

Badshah and Isha Rikhi in a rare photo.(Instagram)

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During the Instagram session, one fan asked why the couple does not follow each other on social media despite being married. Responding with humour, Isha wrote, “I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.”

Isha Rikhi via Instagram stories.

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{{^usCountry}} The actress also responded to another fan who wondered why she had never posted a picture with Badshah. The fan asked, “Why you haven't post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic?” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actress also responded to another fan who wondered why she had never posted a picture with Badshah. The fan asked, “Why you haven't post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic?” {{/usCountry}}

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Isha Rikhi and Badshah via her Instagram stories.

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Isha reposted the question and shared a rare photograph with the rapper. In the image, she is seen sitting on Badshah's lap while the two share a warm embrace, delighting fans who had long been waiting for a glimpse of the couple together.

Badshah’s post had already sparked speculation

Even before Isha confirmed their marriage, Badshah had already sparked curiosity among fans with a cryptic Instagram post. He shared a series of photographs featuring a mystery woman whose face was deliberately hidden in every frame. The images showed the couple walking hand in hand through a field, leading fans to speculate that the woman was Isha. Alongside the post, he wrote a caption that read, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

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Wedding photos first surfaced in March

The wedding speculation first surfaced on March 24, when Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, posted a series of photos and videos online that appeared to be from the couple's wedding ceremony. The event looked like a small, private affair attended only by those closest to the family. In the images, Badshah was seen in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha wore a traditional red outfit. Several pictures showed the couple exchanging garlands and posing happily for the camera as they took part in the wedding rituals.

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Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi is a Chandigarh-based actor and model who has been part of the entertainment industry for over ten years. She stepped into films in 2013 with her debut Punjabi movie Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De. She later appeared in projects such as Happy Go Lucky, What the Jatt, Ardaas, and Mindo Taseeldarni. She also made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018.

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Before his marriage to Isha, Badshah was previously wed to Jasmine Masih. The two parted ways in 2020. They have a daughter together, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, and continue to co-parent her.

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