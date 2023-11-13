'It makes me cringe': BTS' Jungkook opens up about 'embarrassing' moment from his interview with Zane Lowe

BTS’ Jungkook recently appeared in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe. The youngest member of the seven-member group from South Korea spoke about his recently rolled-out debut album Golden. During the interview, he touched upon many sensitive moments of his childhood, while also underlining the roles his hyungs including RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, and J-Hope played in his life. While most of the things he discussed reflected on his past and future, this particular moment he shared brought a good laugh to the fans.

What makes Jungkook extremely cringe and embarrassed?

BTS' Jungkook spoke about himself recently.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Zane inquired Jungkook, about the early times, approximately 2-3 years after the group's debut, when they began gaining recognition from fans. In response, the 26-year-old golden maknae, decked up in a sparkly black sweatshirt and matching baggy pants, couldn't contain his laughter. The Standing Next to You singer said “Ah..its been more than 10 years now, my memories are a bit sketchy but I would say we were not that cool.” Giggling a bit, he continued “Of course, at the time the other members looked cool to me, but honestly, I still can’t watch the footage from when we first debuted, or even from a few years later, it makes me feel cringe and embarrassed”.

He further stated, “I’d think if only, what I’m thinking if only I could have some emotions I feel now, What if, what could have been”. Jungkook also pointed out that BTS maintained a raw vibe from the very beginning, even when they had no clue about or harbored such big dreams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the interview centered on Jungkook's debut album, the Seven singer also revealed the inspiration behind naming the album. Derived from his nickname 'golden maknae,' which translates to 'golden youngest,' Jungkook earned this title from his idol and fellow bandmate RM, the group's leader. Fans have continued this legacy, acknowledging his golden status due to his versatile talents.

Golden soars on Billboard 200 Chart

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 13, Golden climbed up to the number-two spot on the Billboard 200 Chart. With this achievement, Jungkook became the first Korean solo artist to sell a record number of albums in the US during the debut sales week.