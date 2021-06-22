It’s laudable the way audience have started to react: Sudhir Yaduvanshi

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, singer Sudhir Yaduvanshi says the sob stories shared on reality shows divert the focus from the real talent.

The ‘Mangda Mein Mannat’ singer says, “Since a long time now, the real concept of musical shows has been shifted for bad. Being an ex-contestant, I myself have faced it and been a victim. If these shows get back from where they started and focus on sheer ability, there is no dearth of talented performers in our country.”

Praising the way, the audience has slammed such shows on social media, he says, “It’s actually laudable the way viewers have started to react. This proves that they are not ready to buy any nonsense in the name of reality.”

Talking about his work Sudhir adds, “I am totally engrossed in making jingles but I do take out time to create singles. Lockdown gave me plenty of time and I released a Punjabi single this year. I have few more singles lined up. I was scheduled to playback for a web series but it went on hold in March. Thankfully, it will be recorded in Mumbai soon. I also recorded a song for a musical play during the lockdown.”

Sudhir feels whatever he is today is because of his father and the folk music he imbibed from cities like Prayagraj and Mathura.

“UP is a vast state and each city brings its own flavours in terms of music and talent. My parents hail from a village near Mathura and my father is a folk singer so that gave me strong regional music sense. I have learnt music from Prayag Sangeet Samiti before trying my hand in reality shows and landed in ‘The Voice of India-3’, followed by many more singing shows,” says Sudhir.

He was also a part of Largest Cinematic Band that hold a Guinness World record for the OTT show ‘The Forgotten Army’.