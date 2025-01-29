Not just AI and tech, China is taking over the world in music too with viral unsmiling Tararara trumpet girl

The internet has been diligently following the videos of a young Chinese girl playing the trumpet during live shows, earning her the moniker of the Tararara girl. According to reports, the girl has been identified as Gao Yifei. The first video was uploaded on WeChat, a Chinese social media app. It was then shared on other social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Gao Yifei playing her trumpet at one of her shows.

Who is Gao Yifei?

She is a trumpeter in a band led by the famous Chinese singer Zhao Lei. Many of her videos playing the trumpet, amid cheers from her audience, have emerged on social media platforms. The videos show her performing the song Time of Our Lives.

The song was originally released by Zhao Lei a decade ago, in 2015. Gao Yifei’s trumpet rendition during a recent concert won fans' hearts across the globe. The girl reportedly isn't on any social media platform, mostly because Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are banned in China.

What is the Tararara music

What caught fans' attention was that Gao Yifei played a Tararara note right before she played the song Time of Our Lives. Fans have been sharing the Tarararara tune across all social media platforms. Fans have not only shared Gao Yifei's video playing the tune but also used the brief track as the background music for their Reels and videos on social media platforms.

Sharing her videos on X (formerly Twitter), a fan said, "She's more trumpet than the trumpet itself." Another person posted a clip of her performing on stage. The caption read, “The girl everyone's searching for. Her name is Gao Yifei from China. The girl absolutely nailed the trumpet.”

Another tweet read, "The girl played the trumpet only for 10 seconds, but her artistic expression is so beautiful that it is being praised all over the world. She deserves all the hype. Truly."