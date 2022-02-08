Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Jacqueline Fernandez, 365 Days star Michele Morrone fight baddies in Mud Mud Ke teaser, fans love their chemistry. Watch

The teaser of Tony Kakkar's music video Mud Mud Ke, featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days actor Michele Morrone dropped on Tuesday. Fans are all praises for their chemistry.
Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez in Mud Mud Ke.
Published on Feb 08, 2022 02:27 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The teaser of Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone's upcoming music video Mud Mud Ke dropped on Tuesday. The short video gives a brief look at what looks like an intense music video featuring dance, drama, and high-speed action.

The teaser opens with a glimpse of Michele, dressed in a suit with a fedora on his head, walking into a club. We then get a glimpse of Jacqueline dancing in a shimmery silver dress. We get a few glimpses of the pair's chemistry before some shots of the song's composer Tony Kakkar are shown. The action then shifts outdoors as we see Michele and Jacqueline in a sports car being chased by others.

Fans applauded the brief glimpse, particularly praising the high production value and the chemistry of the two leads. “They look like fire,” wrote one fan. “This is going to rock,” commented another.

The song has been composed by Tony Kakkar, who has also sung the track with his sister Neha Kakkar. The video has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The full song will release on February 12. It is Michele's debut project in India. 

The Italian actor made his breakthrough with the Polish erotic thriller 365 Days, which was a huge success for Netflix. The streaming platform has reportedly already planned for two sequels for it.

In October, a video of Jacqueline and Michele's photoshoot had surfaced on the internet. Posted by a fan account, the video was purportedly from Dubai, where the two shot for the music video. This had sparked speculations about the two doing a project together.

Talking about his India debut, Michele had told Variety, “I’m excited about foraying into the music space in India. It is heartwarming to be welcomed with so much love. I love challenges and Mud Mud Ke posed a challenge that excited me. I thank the people of this country for waiting for my Indian debut.”

