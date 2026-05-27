'Ones who pushed Punjabi youth into this well aren't ambassadors': Jasbir Jassi slams Honey Singh for anti-drug appeal

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh recently met senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh to discuss Punjab’s rising drug menace and explore ways to spread awareness against substance abuse among the youth. However, the meeting did not sit well with Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi.

Singer Jasbir Jassi criticized Singh for previously glamorizing alcohol, questioning his motives and understanding of Punjab's culture.

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Jasbir took a sharp dig at Honey Singh and accused him of glamorising alcohol and drinking culture in the first place.

Jasbir Jassi opines

Jasbir Jassi took to Instagram to condemn Honey Singh’s meeting with the BJP leader. Jasbir said that while he generally avoids commenting on political matters, this particular issue hit close to home as it directly concerns Punjab.

The singer revealed that he was disappointed after coming across Chugh’s post about Honey Singh, which prompted him to voice his opinion publicly.

In the video, in which Jasbir is seen talking in Punjabi, the singer referred to Honey Singh’s past struggles with drug addiction and his provocative songs, calling him one of those who popularised the culture among Punjabi youth.

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{{^usCountry}} “The ones who pushed Punjabi youth into this well are not ambassadors or saviours of Punjab’s youth. It seems to be a deliberate attempt to provoke Punjab… Are you trying to save Punjab or provoke it?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The ones who pushed Punjabi youth into this well are not ambassadors or saviours of Punjab’s youth. It seems to be a deliberate attempt to provoke Punjab… Are you trying to save Punjab or provoke it?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Jasbir also questioned whether the political leaders truly understand the state, saying, “People who live in Delhi, Mumbai, or other metros do not understand Punjab’s culture. One popular face does not represent Punjab.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jasbir also questioned whether the political leaders truly understand the state, saying, “People who live in Delhi, Mumbai, or other metros do not understand Punjab’s culture. One popular face does not represent Punjab.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The singer feels Punjab is a "khajana (treasure)", which people are only trying to exploit. “Don’t take our silence as our weakness. The people you are promoting, whether political or not, are not liked by the people of Punjab,” said the singer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer feels Punjab is a "khajana (treasure)", which people are only trying to exploit. “Don’t take our silence as our weakness. The people you are promoting, whether political or not, are not liked by the people of Punjab,” said the singer. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, Honey Singh, who has been vocal about his years-long struggle with addiction to alcohol and cannabis, met senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh as they together sought to send out a message against drugs ahead of the Punjab assembly elections due by early 2027.

“I came to Tarun ji today to share with him what is happening to Punjab, especially because of 'chitta' (heroin),” Honey Singh said after his meeting

Honey Singh further said in a video he posted with Chugh, “So many families are being ruined, the entire youth is being ruined. We were thinking about how to distance Punjab from 'chitta' in any way possible, and Sir is already working very hard on this.”

About Honey’s battle with addiction

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Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the top of his career in 2012 when he began experiencing a downfall. After the success of his song, Desi Kalakaar, he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had taken up substance abuse.

In 2017, Honey Singh broke down mid-tour. He quit music and substances, returned to Delhi and began recovery with a global team of doctors and therapists. "I was drowning in drugs and alcohol, smoking 12-15 joints and downing bottles. I abandoned my family, lost control. This one time, I got so high I bit a friend on his stomach eight times," he told Lallantop in the past.

After being away from work, Honey returned in 2023 with the song Kalaastar, a sequel to the song Desi Kalakaar with Sonakshi Sinha. In recent times, he has been busy with his music tours, and also released his album, titled 51 Glorious Days, some time back.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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