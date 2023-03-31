Jason Derulo: I hope to collaborate with Indian artistes soon

Jason Derulo loves India and he was happy to be here recently. The American singer-songwriter performed at an Indian Premier League event in Bengaluru recently and he cannot wait to have more work-related engagements here. “My collaboration with Tesher (Indian-Canadian rapper) started it all (they worked on a remix version of Jalebi Baby in 2021). And now, I really hope to have some cool collaborations with more Indian artistes. I love the musicians here and I want to further indulge myself in the Indian culture,” says Derulo.

Jason Derulo (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

The event he performed at also featured acts by singers Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar and Aditi Singh Sharma. Did he get a chance to jam with them? “Unfortunately, I didn’t get a chance to collaborate with any Indian musicians in Bengaluru. I’d like to do a proper tour in India. Different opportunities will come about and hopefully I can do a few dope collaborations with some new artistes. In fact, I jammed with King (singer-rapper) recently and it was fun. Let’s see how the collaboration progresses,” says the Saturday/Sunday hitmaker.

The 33-year-old also made headlines after photos of him hanging out with actor Disha Patani did the rounds on social media recently. “We met at the gym through a friend. Disha is a really sweet girl. I think Indians are very kind-hearted,” says Derulo, who enjoyed a game of basketball with the actor.

Jason Derulo with Disha Patani (Photo: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the musician’s fifth studio album is currently underway and he is excited about it. “I’ll be releasing one song every month,” shares Derulo, who is also expanding his horizons by trying his hand at writing. In fact, his first book will release in a couple of months. “I have been through a lot in life and fallen on my face a lot of times. So, I thought it would be incredible to share my journey. I’ve written down all my life experiences into 15 rules, which, as per me, are the most important rules for achieving success,” he ends.

Jason Derulo (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

