music

Jason Derulo makes fresh jalebis while singing Jalebi Baby, desi Twitter is delighted. Watch here

A video of Jason Derulo making jalebis from scratch, while singing his song Jalebi Baby, is proving to be a source of great delight for desis online. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 10:12 AM IST
Jason Derulo cooks up some jalebis.

A video of singer Jason Derulo making jalebis is being shared widely on social media, much to the delight of desis. The mashup song Jalebi Baby, by Derulo and Tesher, plays in the background.

The video, originally posted by Jason Derulo on his TikTok account, shows the singer preparing a fresh batch of the subcontinental sweet dish. He prepares the batter, pours it in a tube, squeezes it out in spirals to be fried, and then dips it into a sugar syrup. He then proudly displays the fruits of his labour -- two jalebis.

"I would have never imagined in my life that I would watch Jason Derulo make jalebi," one person wrote in a tweet, sharing the video. "Jason Derulo making Jalebi on Tik Tok is not something I expected to see but here we are," wrote another. Actor Nikita Dutta commented, "As a jalebi fan, I would have been highly bothered if @jasonderulo used that Hershey’s syrup on the jalebis he made! Though it’s the best thing on the Internet this morning."

Here are some more tweets:

The Jalebi Baby song became hugely popular on TikTok. "I can tell you the 2021 song of the summer is literally about an Indian sweet. And that's got to count for something," Tesher had written in an Instagram post, promoting the song.

"My goal has always been to bring cultures together and create music that anyone can enjoy, regardless of language or background,m” said Tesher in a statement. “Seeing Jalebi Baby find listeners all over the world has been amazing, as has seeing big Billboard hits that don’t neatly fit into one genre or aren’t completely in English. It just shows that people are not only open to hearing new and unique sounds, they crave them.”

Also read: When Amrish Puri refused to audition for Steven Spielberg's Indiana Jones film, made casting directors visit his set

The song topped the Spotify charts in over 25 countries and has amassed hundreds of millions of streams.

