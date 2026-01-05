Jennifer Lopez opens up on what she would not tolerate in a relationship after Ben Affleck divorce: ‘Treat me right’

Jennifer Lopez is keeping it clear on what she wants in a relationship and in love. She was performing in Las Vegas on Saturday night when she opened up about her dealbreakers when it comes to love. The singer and actor parted ways with Ben Affleck two years after tying the knot, and since then, they have been tight-lipped about their separation. Their divorce was finalised in February last year. Jennifer Lopez performed during the Las Vegas residency. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

What Jennifer said

In a fan video that has surfaced on Instagram, Jennifer was seen reflecting on her song “If You Had My Love” on stage, as she shared what this 1999 hit track means to her. She said, "When I first sang it, I was very young. And I sang it with a lot of hope. But I’ve also sang it over the years, I’ve sang it while I was sad. And I’ve sang it when I was happy. But now, today, you know how I sing it? I sing it in power.”

As fans cheered loudly, she went on to add, “Because the truth is, if you wanted to have my love, you would have to earn it. You would have to treat me right. You would have to respect me. You’d have to accept me for all that I am. You’d have to love me if you wanted my love.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship

In the early 2000s, Jennifer and Ben met, fell in love, got engaged and starred together in the infamous Gigli and Jersey Girl in 2004. But the engagement was short-lived as they split up that same year, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye. But to the joy of many fans and perhaps the doubt of others, they got back together two decades later and got married. The two married again in July 2022. But she filed for divorce in August 2024. The filing said they had separated more than a year earlier.

Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, in 2018. Lopez has been married four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.