Jennifer Lopez shares rare wedding pics in tribute to 2022

Jennifer Lopez has a lot to be thankful for in 2022. The singer-actor shared a year-end reel on her Instagram which contained never-seen-before pictures from her wedding to actor Ben Affleck in Las Vegas and Georgia to her numerous show appearances. (Also read: James Gunn says Ben Affleck could direct next DC film: 'Met with Ben yesterday...')

"2022 was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that's to come next year… #HappyNewYear #ImJustGettingStarted #WaitingForTonight #ThisIsMeNow." The Marry Me star added in the caption to the video that features rare photos from her favourite moments in 2022 in chronological order. Jennifer and Ben tied the knot last July in a private ceremony at Las Vegas' A Little White Wedding Chapel. The second ceremony took place at Ben's mansion in Georgia in August. One snapshot from the reel shows both of them sitting in the back of a pink vintage car. Jennifer also gave a look at her stunning white gown and veil she opted for her wedding.

The clip also contains a rare look at the singer's conceptual illustrations for her weddings sketches and those of her multiple wedding dresses. The Marry Me star also centers on her green engagement ring in one snap. Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme also feature in the roundoff to her tribute. Other highlights from the video include her Rolling Stone cover, making a comeback to music, taking home the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, and winning the Generation Award at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. The reel rounded it off with sweet PDA photos of her and Ben Affleck throughout the year.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, rekindled their romance in April 2021 and then announced their engagement after a year of dating on April 2022. The couple had first got engaged back in November 2002, but ended up splitting in January 2004.

