J-Hope makes BTS ARMY cry as he dials up Jin from stage ahead of his military service: 'I'll come back safely'

BTS member J-Hope treated fans to a surprise as he brought Jin to the 2022 MAMA Awards, via a phone call. The eldest BTS member, who will enlist in the military this month, shared a message for BTS ARMY as J-Hope held his phone near the mic. Though the other BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook couldn't attend the event, J-Hope was a part of the event held in Japan and also performed to his songs. (Also Read | Jin confirms military enlistment date, requests BTS ARMY not to visit him)

BTS was honoured with the special MAMA Platinum award, a new award given to artists who won all four Daesangs at once at MAMA. In 2019 BTS won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year. They won all four awards three years in a row in 2019, 2020, and 2021. J-Hope went up on stage to receive all the awards, representing the group.

During his acceptance speech, J-Hope made a phone call to Jin. As translated by Instagram user parkjimin.bts.95, J-Hope said, "It would have been really really nice if the members could come up and express their gratitude as well, and it’s a shame they weren’t able to. Actually, I’ve prepared one thing. Jin said he had something he wanted to say so let me quickly call him."

After Jin received the call, J-Hope said, "I’m doing my award acceptance speech right now, but could you just say one thing? There are many fans who want to see you." Jin then said, "Hello everyone, it’s BTS Jin. I thank you so much for giving us an honorable award, and.. our army!! Our armys, thank you so so much and I love you. and our members, you've always worked hard. Our members, I love you so so much too."

As J-Hope interrupted him, Jin said he wasn't done and continued, "The weather’s getting colder, so everyone, please watch out so you don’t catch a cold and don’t get sick and take care of your health. I won’t be able to see anyone at official events now, but I’ll come back next time with good music. Everyone, I’ll go and come back safely from the military! Thank you!"

Reacting to the post, fans dropped crying and sad emojis. A person commented, "Oh I'm excited, I feel sad, I feel homesick too... thank you Hobi for giving us the opportunity to hear Jin's greetings. Love you Jin we will wait for your return." "What beautiful words from Jin we miss you baby. It was a beautiful gift for us."

After his performance, J-Hope did a live session on Weverse for fans. He said, "I tried making it a show-like performance for Jack in the Box. I finished the performance and tried my best but I do have some regrets. There's no way there won't be parts that I don't feel regretful about. "

J-Hope also said that he doesn't have regrets about his album at all as he thinks of it as 'music made by J-Hope of a certain time'. The rapper also added that he is 'fully aware it's not an album that can not make everyone content'. Talking about RM's upcoming album Indigo, J-Hope said he is 'planning to listen to it and get some healing soon'. He signed off teasing fans that he has already listened to the songs.

