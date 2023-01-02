BTS: J-Hope reveals Jin called him from military camp ahead of New Year, but he missed the call. Here's why

BTS member J-Hope has revealed that the group's oldest member, Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, called him on December 31. J-Hope, who performed in New York’s Times Square on New Year's Eve, held a live session on Weverse after his performance. The rapper became the first BTS member who performed solo on the live show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope performs live in Times Square on New Year's eve amid rain, falls down the stairs)

As translated by Twitter user @btsqtsarchive, J-Hope said during his live session on Sunday, "Jin hyung (elder brother) our oldest hyung went to the military. Yesterday at night I got a message from him saying ‘J-Hope answer my call'. And I was like, ‘I didn't know it was your number'."

Another BTS fan, @jinniesarchives, shared a video on Twitter in which J-Hope said, “Actually, yesterday night, December 31, Jin hyung called me. He said, 'J-Hoopeeee'. I said, 'Hyuuuuuug. How are you doing?'. He said, 'Why didn’t you answer my call? I said, 'Oh I didn't know this is your number. How do I know this is your number?'"

J-Hope then said, “The moment when I hear Jin hyung's voice, it feels nice. I think Jin hyung is fine and healthy, so I am very relieved. So don’t worry.”

Reacting to J-Hope's live session, a fan wrote on Twitter, "I can't even really explain how I feel... it's so... there are tears in my eyes... my dear 2seok." While Jin's real name is Kim Seok-jin, J-Hope's is Jung Ho-seok. Another person said, "I feel so happy so sad so excited so numb so many things all at the same time right now!" "Awww. So really humble. I love them so much, their relationship is so nice," read a comment. "I’m glad he’s doing good, thank you Hobi," tweeted another fan.

Jin began his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp on December 13 last year. The singer, who turned 30 last month, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon for five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers, as per news agency AP. After the training, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

