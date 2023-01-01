BTS' J-Hope performs live in Times Square on New Year's eve amid rain, falls down the stairs

BTS members rang in the new year with warm wishes for their fans, aka BTS Army. While Jungkook shared a rare post on the fan community Weverse, Jimin penned down a heartfelt note. Amid this, J-Hope kept fans grooving in New York’s Times Square with his performance. He performed on the live show, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest. (Also read: BTS' Jimin sends new year wishes to ARMY in a long letter, Jungkook, J-Hope join)

Videos of J-Hope’s solo performance are now making rounds on the internet. At the concert, Hobi sported a cream-coloured sweater, paired with a bucket hat and pink sneakers. He performed songs like Chicken Noodle Soul, = (Equal) and even a remix version of BTS’ hit Butter while the rain came pouring down.

Starting 2023 with HOPE ☺️💜 What a performance from j-hope in Times Square! @bts_bighit



Keep rockin' with us on ABC! #RockinEve pic.twitter.com/FerfLkwAS8 — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2023

In some of the videos, fans are heard cheering for Jung Ho Seok and shouting ‘Go Hobi!’ Many of them also noticed his hurt wrist which was a result of him tripping down the stairs during rehearsals. But, J-Hope didn’t let anything stop him from putting his best for the last show of the year.

Reacting to the glimpses, a fan wrote, “Hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already).” “The best part of my New Year’s Eve was watching J-Hope,” added another. Someone also said, “Wow J-Hope did amazing!!! He performed so well, speaking perfect English, also singing and dancing in the rain!!! I'm so proud.”

hobi slipped while walking down the stairs :( overall the sound isn’t really good and his microphone kept turning off…. he seems annoyed at all the issues, keep in mind he’s the only that’s been having issues for rehearsal so far (like 4 artists have rehearsed already) pic.twitter.com/glbt8Og8tC — 고양고양‍👩‍🚀 ⁷ 🃏 (@THESTARSEEK3R) December 31, 2022

J-Hope also shared a glimpse of the new year countdown from Times Square on his Instagram account. Earlier, he was seen rehearsing with the dancers. Post performance, he went live on Weverse and surprised fans.

I have a feeling we're gonna have a good year after that @TXT_bighit performance! 👍



Another countdown and more #RockinEve performances to come on ABC! pic.twitter.com/t721jgjsuo — New Year’s Rockin’ Eve (@RockinEve) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, BigHit Music’s TXT, Tomorrow X Together, made their first performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, which took place in Disneyland Resort in California. Members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai performed their tracks-- Good Boy Gone Bad and 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You).

BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON