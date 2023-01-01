BTS' Jimin sends new year wishes to ARMY in a long letter, Jungkook, J-Hope join

BTS members Jimin, V and Jungkook have extended warm wishes to their fans aka BTS ARMY on the fan community Weverse. Jimin aka Park Jimin has penned down a rather-long letter and explained how he has been busy in 2022. He also recalled seeing his fans dancing and signing at their concerts with ‘army bombs’. Also read: When V recalled receiving 'exactly one letter' after being revealed as BTS member

As translated by @yourlove_army on Twitter, Jimin wrote, “I've heard adults say that it'd continue to be like that (in the upcoming years too) but I feel like it's a year of many regrets as it went by so fast. I'm guessing it felt like that even more because it was a year we weren't able to meet you guys that often, isn't it? But still, I think that there were many things that happened this year despite it going by so fast. We laughed cried and were so happy meeting you guys after so long since Covid-19 was over, we released our album and had promotions, we hard a large-scale concert in my hometown Busan, we were able to witness the performances of the albums Hobi hyung and Namjoon hyung worked hard preparing for, and our Seokjin hyung enlisted as well. Hehe.”

221231 Jimin on Weverse



🐥 Hello Armys it's me Jimin.



Have you been wrapping up your 2022 well?

I've heard adults say that it'd continue to be like that (in the upcoming years too) but I feel like it's a year of many regrets as it went by so fast.

I'm guessing it felt like + pic.twitter.com/9sM728QQtm — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) December 31, 2022

Jimin shared how he has been busy working on his music and meeting composers. “I just want all of us to go to a place where all of you are there and sing, hear you sing together with us while waving your army bombs, and look at you smile. I keep longing for that always. I think I feel like that cause we weren't able to meet as much as each other wanted to. I somewhat can't put my words together unlike the previous years, I don't know what I'm saying or what I mean. I just hate worrying you, hate making you wait and I feel sorry about it and yet I'm thankful to you and I miss you and I want to do better (for you) and I'm just spending this year that way and sending it off everyone. Wishing you a very Happy New Year !Don't get hurt and don't get hurt and be happy and have a happy new year. I love you and love you again,” he also added.



On the other hand, Jungkook who has been away from social media for a while, posted, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) ARMY 2023! Every time! Always! I hope you (all) are healthy and happy I hope you guys don't get sick/hurt physically or emotionally.”

V aka Kim Taehyung who recently turned a year older, joined the social bandwagon. He added to fans, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) I hope everyone is healthy this year and starts (the year) with a happy day.” Responding to everyone’s post, J-Hope sent them love.

Meanwhile, fans have taken to Twitter to react to the heartfelt wishes from BTS members. BTS consists of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Currently, Jin is serving in South Korean army.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON