Jimin says he is unable to believe he made history; BTS singer wants to repay fans for their love

BTS member Jimin penned a long note expressing gratitude to his fans for showering love on his recent album Face. Taking to Weverse, Jimin wrote that he can't believe the Billboard chart. Recently, Jimin created history by becoming the first South Korean solo artist to hit No 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with his song Like Crazy. (Also Read | Jimin makes history as he becomes 1st South Korean solo artist to top US charts)

BTS' Jimin revealed he is unable to believe he made history with Like Crazy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Weverse, Jimin told BTS ARMY that he won't take anything for granted, adding that he wants to be a singer that his fans can be proud of. Jimin also told fans that he wanted to be 'together forever' so that he can repay them 'even a little bit'.

His note read, as translated by Twitter user @PJM_SWITZERLAND, "ARMY, this is Jimin. Now that my promotions are over I've come to the realisation of things. There are still a lot of things I can't believe, even the Billboard chart. I worked hard preparing, but I wonder if the promotions ended too quickly. No matter how much I write about how I feel, I don't think it's enough to express my gratitude to you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I thought a lot about what to say. But I still don't know. I don't know what to say. I can't explain how I feel. All I can think of is I always feel that the love you give me is so so great. So I feel so happy and grateful about it. It's just an album with my normal stories. Thank you very much for making this album a valuable one," he continued.

"Thanks to ARMY's support and love, I won't take for granted everything I've received. I want to be a singer that you can be proud of. I'll continue to grow even more. I'm proud to be BTS, and meeting ARMY comes as happiness, and I sincerely hope we can be together forever. That way, I can repay you even a little bit. Haha. I'm thankful for everything, and what I'm trying to express are feelings that go beyond love,” he concluded.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Billboard shared its chart, Jimin held a live session on Weverse and said, "Since it felt so unreal, I didn't know how to express myself through text so I turned the live on. I wanted to talk to you guys in person...Since I didn't really think much of charts and such end results so I'm even more grateful... I'm not sure how to express myself. Thank you to everyone who worked hard."

Last month, Jimin unveiled his first-ever solo album Face. The album consists of songs--Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Like Crazy, Alone, Set Me Free Pt.2, and Like Crazy (English Version).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON