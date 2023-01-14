Jimin shares note for BTS ARMY, reveals he wasn’t able to sleep much ahead of Vibe's release: But I fell asleep right...

BTS member Jimin shared a note for his fans hours after the release of the track Vibe, his first-ever collaboration with Big Bang member Taeyang. Taking to Weverse, Jimin thanked BTS ARMY for waiting for his song. Jimin revealed that he wasn't able to ‘sleep much these days'. The singer also added that he fell asleep 'right after the song' was released. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin and Big Bang's Taeyang's Vibe music video released, fans demand 'a full album together')

As translated by Twitter user @bora_twts, Jimin wrote, "ARMYs, thank you for waiting until the song came out. I wasn’t able to sleep much these days but I fell asleep right after the song came out (laughing emojis). I was so happy to be able to happily sing with Youngbae hyung and I’ll come by to do a live soon. Thank you and I love you (purple heart emoji)."

Reacting to Jimin's post, a fan wrote on Twitter, "So adorable and really smart, he treats us like good friends." A person commented on Jimin's post on Weverse, "Congratulations mochi, I really loved your song so much. I really feel bad for you that couldn't sleep because of your song. See you soon mochi." Another wrote, "But your song is on fire right now. Great performance. What a great song. Mind blowing performance. Outstanding. I love you Jiminie."

Taeyang returned from his hiatus and joined hands with Jimin for a new collaborative single Vibe. The two singers trade verses on the track, singing and rapping, "You know we got that vibe baby/Look at you, look at you/You got the vibe, I can feel it, It's a vibe." The song debuted at No 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs before it was even released.

The song is accompanied by a vibey music video, which captures the pair's slick dance moves and charisma. It has crossed over 13 million views on YouTube as per news agency ANI. Vibe marks Taeyang's first solo track since he was discharged from his mandatory service in the South Korean military in November 2019. Members of BTS are just starting to begin the enlistment process required by their home country.

Jimin made his debut as a BTS member along with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, and Jungkook in 2013. He has released three solo tracks with BTS--Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017), and Filter (2020). In 2018, he released his first independent song, Promise, which he co-wrote and co-composed. Last year, he was part of the song With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon, for TvN drama Our Blues.

