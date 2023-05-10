Jimin to collaborate for Fast X song with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, Muni Long; BTS fans call it 'dream team'

BTS member Jimin will lend his voice to a new song in the upcoming Fast franchise movie, Fast X. Taking to its official Twitter account on Tuesday evening, BTS agency BigHit Music made the announcement in a tweet. Jimin will team up with rappers and singers Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long for the soundtrack. (Also Read | Jimin poses with Suga at his first solo US concert, shares glimpses from inside event; BTS ARMY hails duo) Jimin will collaborate for Fast X song, Angel Pt.1.

On May 9 at 7 pm (KST), BigHit revealed that the new song is titled Angel Pt.1 and it will be unveiled on May 18. The caption read, “Angel Pt.1 by Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, & Muni Long 2023.05.18. #Angel_Pt1 #FastX #Jimin.”

Reacting to the announcement, a fan wrote, "Some surprises are best left till the end..." "Wow, I can't wait to listen to a song featuring such a diverse group of artists! I mean, Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin of BTS, JVKE, and Muni Long all on one track? Talk about a dream team... of musicians I've never heard of," said a BTS ARMY.

"This seems like such a random list of names I can’t even begin to imagine what this song will sound like," read a comment. "Naming the song Angel and putting Jimin to feature on it is a great perfect choice," commented a Twitter user. "Are you telling me one of my oldest fan loves is meeting my newest fan loves?" asked another fan.

Taking to his YouTube channel, NLE Choppa shared a teaser from the music video of the song. It featured the artists including Jimin. The BTS member sat on a terrace as he looked upwards. He was seen in a white sweater, denim jacket and pants.

Fast X, directed by Louis Leterrier, is the tenth installment of the Fast franchise. Jason Momoa takes on the villain mantle, playing the son of a drug lord out for revenge on Vin Diesel’s Dom. This will be the first film in the franchise to feature electric cars.

Earlier this year, Jimin made history as the first South Korean solo artist to land the number one spot on the top US songs chart, Billboard. His single Like Crazy debuted at No 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, bumping Miley Cyrus's Flowers out of the top spot, where it had reigned for eight weeks.

The song is from Jimin's first-ever solo album Face. The album hit Billboard's main albums chart at No 2, making it the highest-charting album by a South Korean solo musician and beating fellow BTS member RM's Indigo. Last year, BTS announced a break from group activities to serve in South Korea's mandatory military service.

