Jimin poses with Suga at his first solo US concert, shares glimpses from inside event; BTS ARMY hails duo. See post

In the first photo, Jimin posed with Suga at the concert venue. Jimin was seen in a white T-shirt and denims. He also opted for a bucket hat, carried a bag, and wore a face mask. Suga wore a black T-shirt, a matching jacket, and pants. He smiled as he stood next to Jimin.

In the next photo, Jimin showed off his T-shirt which had the words 'Suga | Agust D' written on it. The singer took a walk and also posed in the third picture. Jimin was seen standing on the balcony as he enjoyed Suga's concert. As BTS ARMY flashed their lightsticks, Jimin looked towards the stage.

In the last picture, Jimin sat next to another person at the show. Though he had his mask on, he posed and looked towards the camera. Jimin didn't caption the post but shared the pictures with a grinning face with smiling eyes emoji.

Reacting to the photos, BTS ARMY shared posts on Twitter. A fan tweeted, "I can see his proud smile." Another comment read, "Jimin's Instagram feed is so Bangtan coded I love it." "Jimin always makes posts for his members instead of just putting a story, he loves them," another person said. "He's so happy for his hyung," wrote another Twitter user. "He would be very proud of his Yoongi hyung," read a comment.

In February this year, Suga announced that he will kick off his first-ever tour in the US. He performed in Belmont Park (UBS Arena) on April 26-27, and Newark (Prudential Center) on April 29. Fans will see Suga perform next in Rosemont (Allstate Arena) on May 3, May 5, and May 6. After that he will perform in Los Angeles (Kia Forum) on May 10-11, and May 14 while he will wrap up his US tour in Oakland (Oakland Arena) on May 16-17.

Suga will return to Asia to perform in Indonesia's Jakarta from May 26-28, in Thailand's Bangkok on June 10-11, and in Singapore on June 17-18. He will also hold concerts at Seoul’s Jamsil Indoor Stadium on June 24-25. Suga will end his solo tour in Japan.

Last month, Suga released his first official solo album D-DAY. BTS management agency BigHit Music had announced that D-DAY marks the final chapter of a trilogy by the rapper's other moniker, Agust D, succeeding the previous mixtapes, Agust D and D-2. The album delves into the personal journey of Suga as Agust D, offering an intimate portrayal of his life as an artist.

