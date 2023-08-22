After Jimin, V features with NewJeans, dances to Hype Boy; BTS ARMY says: 'I screamed after seeing this, who's next?'

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung surprised his fans as he featured with NewJeans in a new video. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, a fan account @charts_k posted a clip. It was originally shared on TiTok by NewJeans. (Also Read | BTS' V looks 'insane' in Blue music video teaser, fans say ‘We are getting actor Taehyung’. Watch)

V dances with NewJeans

In the video, V joined NewJeans and danced with the girl group to their song Hype Boy, which released last year. The just-over 30-second-long video started with V making faces and then the group joining him in their studio. V and NewJeans matched their steps in the video. The clip ended with V posing in the middle as all the girls surrounded him. Earlier, Jimin also grooved with NewJeans to their track ETA.

Fans react to the clip

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "I can't explain how much louder I screamed after seeing this." A person wrote, "So addicting. I keep on repeating the video." A comment read, "First is Jimin with NewJeans ETA, now it's V's turn with new jeans hype boy oh my gosh who is next?" An X user said, "He’s so smooth always. Love dancer Taehyung! Wish we can see some more for his album."

A tweet read, "He's such an amazing dancer I cry every day. Not all of them bending towards him he’s so good." Another fan said, "No matter how hard I try, I just cannot take my eyes off Tae to look at anybody else. He looks so (fire emojis)." "VMMIN eating up the NewJeans choreo. They're all so good. Hype Boy is such a bop," read another comment.

V flies to Japan

On Tuesday, V flew out of Seoul for Japan for his work commitment. He was spotted at the Seoul airport with his staff. V was seen greeting those around him. The BTS singer also posed and waved at the paparazzi and his fans stationed there.

For the travel, he wore a beige sweater, blue denims and white sneakers. He also carried a sling bag. When a paparazzo said that they watched the teaser of the music video of his upcoming song Blue, V smiled and said, "Really?"

About NewJeans

NewJeans, a South Korean girl group, debuted in July 2022 with the single Attention. Their other songs include Hype Boy, Cookie, Ditto, and OMG among others. The group is composed of five members--Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein.

