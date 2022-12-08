Jin gets a sweet surprise from J-Hope ahead of his military enlistment; BTS member sends him goodbye cake. See pics

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, is expected to leave for his military service in December. Ahead of his departure, group member J-Hope gave him a sweet surprise. Taking to Weverse, Jin posted photos as he posed with a colourful cake. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Cake designed by J-Hope." (Also Read | Ahead of BTS member Jin's military service, BigHit Music announces ‘not holding any event on his recruitment day’)

As translated by Twitter user @bora_twts, the text on the cake read, “Happy Birthday my friend Merry Christmas JYAN [wishing for a] very fast discharge from the military." Another Twitter user @miiniyoongs shared the details of the cake. Their tweet read, "Words written in white on green portion: (jeonyeok) = discharge (from military service), words written in red on white portion: jyan, words written in white on pink portion: (nae chingu) = my friend."

Recently, Jin celebrated his 30th birthday during which he held a live session with fans on Weverse. Jin said that J-Hope was the first one to wish him on social media. He also sang his song Astronaut, but with a twist, “When I’m with you, there is no Jin birthday.”

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, J-Hope posted a message on Twitter on Jin's birthday. Sharing a picture hugging Jin, he wrote, “Our hyung (elder brother) is mine~ #JinHyungHBD #MakingARMYsJealous #HappyJINday #ToSeokjin_ARMYsLove_IsAHugeCatch (like in fishing)."

Earlier this week, BigHit Music released a statement ahead of Jin's military service. The statement read, "Jin will fulfill his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that we will not be holding any kind of official event on the day of his recruitment."

It also read, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts."

"We ask for your continued love and support for Jin until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time," concluded the note. BigHit Music had announced in October that all BTS members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, will fulfill their mandatory military service before reconvening around 2025, beginning with Jin.

