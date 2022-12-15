Jin leaves message for BTS ARMY, makes RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook emotional at his military entrance ceremony

A few days after Jin started his mandatory military service, BangtanTV shared a new and unseen video of the eldest BTS member as he reached the training centre. Taking to its YouTube channel on Thursday, BangtanTV posted the nearly three-minute-long video, Jin’s Entrance Ceremony with BTS, as the members-- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook came to bid farewell to Jin. (Also Read | Jin gets farewell from RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook as he begins military service; leaves note for BTS ARMY)

In the video, all the members played with Jin’s buzzcut as he laughed. In another part of the video, Jin asked the members to go inside, and J-Hope replied, “Why would we go inside?” and V added, “There will be one moment like this. There won’t be another one after this.” J-Hope responded, “That’s right, this is only one time.”

All the members clicked individual selfies and group photos with Jin. In a message for the BTS ARMY, Jin looked at the camera and said, "I'll go and come back safely. Since being healthy is first priority I won't be sick, and our ARMYs, fighting and don't be sick either."

Next, in the video, Jin ran towards a group of people standing in rows. The singer was also seen doing the salute as the people around them clapped. The video showed all the members looking at Jin as they got emotional.

As the video ended, RM said, "I'm worried about jin hyung who doesn't like the cold but his younger brothers will follow him soon. It doesn't feel great to send him off but he does well wherever he goes. I believe he'll do well. It doesn't feel good but it's something everyone has to do, so fighting hyung. Don't get hurt, be healthy, and I'll prepare well too. Fighting!"

On Thursday, Jimin also shared a note talking about Jin. The singer wrote on Weverse, "I wonder if Jin is training." Jimin also changed his profile picture on Weverse to that of a selfie with Jin.

Jin began his 18 months of military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp Tuesday. Jin, who turned 30 earlier this month, entered the boot camp at Yeoncheon, a town near the tense border with North Korea. He will do five weeks of basic military training together with other new conscript soldiers. After the training, he and other conscripts would be assigned to army units across the country.

