Jin gets farewell from RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook as he begins military service; leaves note for BTS ARMY

Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:20 PM IST

BTS: Jin joined South Korea's mandatory military service on Tuesday. He penned a note for faNs ahead of leaving for the boot camp. BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook posted photos as they bid goodbye to him.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Jin, the eldest member of BTS, has departed for his mandatory military service. Ahead of entering the boot camp in a car on Tuesday, Jin took to Weverse and wrote, "Now it's time for a curtain call." Jin added, "I wanted to try saying this when I enlist (a line from the game character Jhin)." (Also Read | Jin to enter recruit training centre grounds for military enlistment without greeting BTS ARMY)

BTS members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook accompanied Jin ahead of his departure. Taking to their Twitter account @BTS_twt, the group posted photos as they posed with the eldest member. In the picture, Jin wore a grey T-shirt, matching pants, and a long black jacket. He also wore a cap and white sneakers. All the members stood with him as they posed for the pictures.

In the second photo, the members placed their hands on Jin's head, which he recently clean shaved for joining the military. Sharing the pictures, the members wrote, "My brother!! Come back safely!! Love you." They also added purple heart emojis.

Earlier, the members also shared posts on their respective Instagram accounts as they bid Jin goodbye. J-Hope shared a string of pictures featuring himself and Jin as they had a meal. The duo also posed for pictures. The photos also gave a close look at the dishes, which J-Hope said that Jin prepared. He captioned the post, "Let's be healthy and happy bro!!! I love you!!! #Prepared by Seokjin hyung #happy dinner." Taking to his Instagram Stories, V dropped a clip from one of their concerts. The video featured him and Jin on the stage. He wrote, "123 let's not get hurt." V also added Jin's recent release, Astronaut, as the background music.

Jin's brother Kim Seok-joong took to Instagram and shared a picture of a purple banner hung on the roadside. The message, in Korean, was for Jin. He wrote, "Good bye." Seok-joong geo-tagged the location as Yeoncheon. The area is where frontline troops are deployed on guard against North Korea, as per news agency Reuters.

After five weeks' training at the camp, Jin will be deployed to a unit that has not yet been specified. BTS' management, BigHit Music, had said there would be no official event and asked fans to avoid travelling to the boot camp, citing safety concerns.

BTS announced plans in October to sign up for mandatory military service, starting with Jin, who turned 30 on December 4. The band will reunite in 2025 after pursuing individual projects.

