‘JK is a liar,’ BTS' Jungkook shocks fans as he announces 11-track ‘mini’ album Golden

BTS member Jungkook has set the internet ablaze with the announcement of his upcoming solo album, 'Golden,' slated to drop on November 3. The 11-track masterpiece will include his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper, "Seven," featuring Latto, and a highly anticipated collaboration with Jack Harlow, titled "3D." Fans worldwide are in for a treat, with pre-orders starting tonight at 10 p.m. ET.

(Photo by Twitter/viraltakes)

Jungkook, often referred to as the 'Golden Maknae' within BTS, has meticulously curated 'Golden' to capture the essence of his journey as a solo artist. The album promises to showcase his unique timbre, captivating listeners with every note. The excitement among fans is palpable, with social media exploding with enthusiasm.

On social media platform X, fans expressed their delight at the prospect of nine brand-new tracks from the K-pop sensation. User @homeisjungkook tweeted, "+9 NEW TRACKS FROM JUNGKOOK," showcasing the widespread anticipation. Another fan, @ShayBTSForever, marveled at Jungkook's achievements, writing, "Mini album he said, mini album! Who else is doing it like Jungkook?!?! The world is not ready for…".

Excitement rippled through the fandom with tweets like @onyxkoo's, "9 new tracks from jk? 9? NINE?" The sheer disbelief was evident in their words. Similarly, @Goldenaotc exclaimed, "No mini album baby we gonna have 9 NEW Tracks," reflecting the fans' astonishment and joy.

Amidst the anticipation, Jungkook's dedication and relentless work ethic were acknowledged. Fan @jungkookiegkl highlighted his unwavering commitment, saying, "When his hyungs were busy with their singles and album he said that he was doing nothing then he disappeared for a month for seven and another month for 3D and then a NEW ALBUM with 9 new tracks! you don't play with JK he's working really hard when he wants to, it's all about balance."

Jungkook's solo journey comes at a significant time for BTS, as the group is on a temporary pause to allow its members to fulfill South Korea's mandatory military service. This album announcement marks a milestone for Jungkook, who continues to shine brightly in the absence of his bandmates. He recently performed his debut solo single 'Seven' at the 2023 Global Citizen Festival in New York, setting the stage for the musical extravaganza that awaits fans with 'Golden.'

In a recent interaction with fans on Stationhead, Jungkook addressed the challenges of fame, expressing gratitude even for the critics. "I’m aware that there are plenty of people who don’t like me, but I don’t really care too much about them… I thank them for their time,” he said, highlighting his focus on those who support his musical endeavours.

As fans eagerly await the release of 'Golden,' Jungkook's dedication and talent continue to captivate the world, making him a global icon in the realm of music. Pre-orders for the album are expected to soar, as enthusiasts gear up to experience Jungkook's golden moments as a solo artist.

