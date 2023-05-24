Joe Jonas admits he felt jealous when brother Nick Jonas got to judge The Voice: 'I cried my eyes out'

Joe Jonas is not shying away from revealing that he felt jealous after he found out his younger brother Nick Jonas was going to be a judge on The Voice. Joe revealed that he was 'so jealous' that he could not stop himself from crying. (Also read: Sophie Turner deletes daughter's video on Instagram, admits it was ‘honest mistake’)

Joe Jonas says he felt jealous of Nick Jonas for getting to do The Voice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joe Jonas served as one of the judges for the Australian version of The Voice for one season in 2018. Nick Jonas was one of the judges in Season 18 for his first season as a new coach. He also retuned to the show for Season 20.

Jealous Joe's initial reaction

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per a report by Daily mail, Joe revealed his initial reaction during a conversation with hosts Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell for the new episode of The Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast. The singer revealed how he reacted when he first found out. Joe recalled that he was watching Fleetwood Mac play Landslide at Madison Square Garden sometime around March 2019. He said, “It was at the most picturesque setting — it was at the Fleetwood Mac show at [Madison Square Garden] — and as they’re playing ‘Landslide,’ I found out that he was going to be a judge on The Voice, and I was so jealous I cried my eyes out. I’m super happy for him, but I’m also bummed because I want that f--king gig!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Joe then admitted that even though he felt jealous, he thought Nick did really well with the show. “I just enjoyed the job, so I was like, ‘what the f–k?' But [Nick] crushed it and, you know, it was great.” he concluded.

Came close to playing Spiderman

During the podcast Joe also revealed that both him and Nick had auditioned for director Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical Wicked. Unfortunately, neither of them were selected for the part. A few months ago, Joe had also opened up to reveal the fact that he had auditioned to play Peter Parker in the 2012 movie, The Amazing Spider-Man. The role was ultimately played by actor Andrew Garfield.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON