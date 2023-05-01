Sophie Turner deletes daughter's video on Instagram, admits it was ‘honest mistake’

When Sophie Turner posted a picture of her eldest daughter Willa on her Instagram Stories earlier today, her fans were surprised because this is the first time ever that she had done so. Now, in a new Instagram Story, the Game of Thrones actor acknowledged that her post was 'a mistake,' and requested her fans to 'delete the video.' (Also read: Priyanka Chopra poses with sis-in-law Sophie Turner after Jonas Brothers concert, both look divine) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Sophie deleted the earlier video of her daughter and wrote this note on her Instagram Stories, "Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram stories. We have always advocated for our kid's right to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything that I stand for. Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake. I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any other platform, please delete the video."

Sophie Turner's statement on her Instagram Stories.

In the now-deleted video Sophie had shared with her daughter, she was seen with her in a playful mode, where she put a dog filter on Willa’s face, and the toddler then wagged her tongue in an adorable manner. “Good morning!” she also shouted at the end, while Sophie giggled in the background.

Sophie and her singer-husband Joe Jonas are parents to Willa, who turns 3 this July, as well as a second daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed. The couple then welcomed their second baby in mid-July 2022. In an earlier interview with Elle UK, Sophie had said, "I'm very protective of the life we've built... my daughter never asked for any of this. I know what it can do to your mental health to be in this industry, and to be photographed every day and have the comments. It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, 'This is what I want to do.' We're quite strict about that. We'll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don't think we would professionally let her do anything until she's 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child."

Her husband Joe is part of the Jonas Brothers, who are gearing up for the release of their upcoming record, The Album, which comes out on May 12. The album has 12 songs total, out of which the record’s first single, Wings, and a second song, Waffle House, has been released.

