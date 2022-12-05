Jubin Nautiyal goes on ‘recovery break’ after accident, shares pics from Mauritius vacation: 'See you guys soon'

Jubin Nautiyal took to Instagram and shared his vacation pictures from Mauritius. The singer recently underwent surgery after he injured himself by falling from the stairs in a building on Friday. He informed his fans that he got discharged and was currently on recovering mode. Fans reacted to his recent pictures, where he can be seen posing on a beach. (Also read: Karisma Kapoor soaks in the sun in Rishikesh amidst the mountains, shares fresh pictures from vacation)

In the photographs, Jubin wore a multicoloured polka dots T-shirt with white shirt. He also wore a chain around his neck. In one of the candid photographs, he posed with beach in the backdrop. In another photo, he looked away from the camera under a blue sky.

Sharing the pictures, Jubin wrote, “Recovery break... see you guys soon (rose emoji).” He used ‘digital detox’ and ‘recovery mode' as the hashtags on the post. Reacting to the pictures, one of his fans wrote, “What charm! Can't take my eyes off of you. Enjoy your tour. Enjoy being loved. And please do take care of yourself (red heart emoji).” Another fan commented, “Take care my dear… come back stronger and more amazing… will be missing you.” Another fan wrote, “You are so handsome Jubin sir... get well soon, my rock star.” Many fans wished him speedy recovery.

Recently, Jubin performed at an event in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. On November 23, 2022, Jubin sang some of his famous songs such as Tum Hi Aana, Meherbaani, Taaron Sa Shehar, Manike, Kinna Sona, and Kaabil Hoon, among many others.

He also gave his voice to Bana Sharabi from the upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. The song stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan, also stars Bhumi Pednekar. The movie is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 16.

