Karisma Kapoor soaks in the sun in Rishikesh amidst the mountains, shares fresh pictures from vacation

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared her vacation pictures from Uttarakhand. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Rishikesh. She posed under a bright sun with mountains and greenery in the backdrop. Along with her many fans, actor Dia Mirza reacted to the pictures. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan's swimsuit pic and 'clever' caption from seaside vacation wins over Saba Ali Khan Pataudi)

In the photographs, Karisma wore a red and white floral suit. She kept her hair unbound. In one of the photographs, she struck an almost candid pose as if she was caught on camera. In another, she looked straight into the camera and gave a big smile.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karisma wrote in Hindi, “Mera dil kahi durr pahado mai kho gaya (My heart is lost somewhere in the mountains).” Actor Dia Mirza responded, “Uffff (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Karisma's fans wrote, “Look like Raja Hindustani (red heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis)." The comment refers to the 1996 award-winning film starring Aamir Khan and Karisma in the lead roles. Another fan commented, “Forever my childhood crush.” Other fan wrote, “Lekin humaara dil toh aapke pass hai (But my heart is with you).” “No one can match the beauty and freshness you carry, always. Remain blessed (red heart emoji)", another fan added. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Karisma is the daughter of actor Babita Kapoor and actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is also an actor by profession. Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi opposite Harish Kumar. She married businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The couple has two children--daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, Karisma and Sanjay filed for divorce through mutual consent.

Karisma was last seen in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's Mentalhood in 2020. It marked her web series debut with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON