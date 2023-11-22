Jungkook announces military service date in emotional letter to BTS ARMY: 'I'm cautious about asking you to wait for me'

The youngest member of BTS, Jungkook, has penned an emotional short letter to his fans. Taking to Weverse, Jungkook announced that he will be leaving for his mandatory military service in December. He also thanked the BTS ARMY for their love and support. He promised his fans to come back a more mature version of himself. (Also Read | BTS remaining members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook initiate military enlistment, BigHit announces)

Jungkook writes letter to fans

Jungkook penned a letter.

Jungkook's letter read, "Dear ARMY. It's already the end of November, the wind is quite very cold. You all might already be aware so I'm writing a short letter to you. In December, I will start a new journey, I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind."

Jungkook talks about military service

He also wrote, “The time I spent until now together with you guys were the most bright moments of my life. The smiles, support, love of ARMYs have led me here and thank you so much for supporting and cheering for my dream and silently walking with me together. I'm somewhat cautious about asking you guys to wait while we do the military service. One year and six months are a long time. So I can't say selfish words like that but I promise that at the place I've always been, I'll stand on the stage with an even more developed form of myself.”

"Until then, I hope that our ARMYs' lives are full of smiles and happiness. And I hope that ARMYs' days are filled up healthily and beautifully. I'll be waiting until for the day we meet again to exchange new stories and I'll long for you/miss you from deep in my heart. Don't get sick or hurt and please stay healthy. I love you. (Is it too early to write a letter... heh ahem)," concluded his letter.

BigHit Music shared note

Earlier, BigHit Music shared a note on Wednesday on Weverse announcing RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. It read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfil their military service duties."

The note also read, “We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

