BTS remaining members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook initiate military enlistment, BigHit announces

BTS' agency BigHit Music announced on Wednesday that the remaining four members of the popular K-Pop boy band have initiated their military enlistment as well. After Jin, Suga, and J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are also headed towards military enlistment. (Also Read: BTS announces documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star with emotional teaser. Watch) All BTS members are now headed towards military enlistment(BIGHIT MUSIC)

BigHit Music's statement

A fresh statement issued by the South Korean music label on Wednesday morning stated, “Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform our fans that RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have initiated the military enlistment process. The artists are preparing to fulfill their military service duties. We will inform you of further updates in the due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook until they complete their military service and safely return. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artists. Thank you.”

Reactions to BTS members' enlistment

Several BTS ARMY members took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their disappointment while acknowledging that the development was inevitable. One user wrote, “Me sad that joon, tae, jimin and jk are enlisting but remembering this is the end of bighit enlistment notice era.” Another posted on a more optimistic note, "The next "hello this is bighit music" announcement will be jin finishing his service." “BIGHIT is actually sick asf for announcing enlistment right after concerts,” wrote a third one. Another user posted optimistically, “It is just a pre-notice, we still have a lot of time together.”

For the uninitiated, all Korean men between the age of 18 and 28 are supposed to serve mandatorily in the military service for 20 months. Jin and J-Hope, who started their military enlistment last year, will conclude the same in 2025. Suga began his military enlistment earlier this year. While all BTS members have been releasing solo projects ahead of their enlistment, the boy-band is expected to regroup in 2025.

