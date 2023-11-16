close_game
J-Hope shares special message for BTS ARMY, V says 'getting better now from nearly dying'; fans congratulate Jungkook

J-Hope shares special message for BTS ARMY, V says ‘getting better now from nearly dying’; fans congratulate Jungkook

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 16, 2023 06:07 PM IST

On Thursday, Jungkook’s Standing Next To You won its second award on M Countdown. He also sang and performed the track.

BTS members J-Hope, V and Jungkook on Thursday left messages for fans. While J-Hope and Jungkook spoke about the CSAT, V aka Kim Taehyung gave his fans an update on his health. (Also Read | Jungkook asks BTS ARMY six questions, one of them is: 'What is my favourite part of body that I like')

BTS members J-Hope, V and Jungkook shared messages for fans.

J-Hope and V shares post on Weverse

Taking to Weverse, J-Hope said, "You have worked hard, our CSAT-taking ARMYs. It has become very cold so take care to not catch a cold (purple heart emoji). Love you!! (Crying, Heart on Fire and saluting face emojis)." A fan wrote, "I'm so tired today that I have to rest." V said, "Take care to not catch a cold. I'm getting better now from nearly dying."

Jungkook's live session

Earlier, Jungkook held a brief live session on Weverse as he practised in the studio. He said, "It's just a practice so.. please understand if I'm a little off-tune right now! I'll do one more then leave. I have to do chores practice and other things too, really busy. M Countdown performance should be on after I finish this so!"

Jungkook talks about exams

Talking about the exam, Jungkook further said, “Yes, you've worked hard. I suddenly thought of you guys. I heard you guys did your national college entrance exam. You worked hard. I'll leave now. I'm gonna go leave and practice more. I'm leaving. Bye.”

Jungkook secures another win

On Thursday, Jungkook’s Standing Next To You won its second award on M Countdown. He also sang and performed the track. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of BTS wrote, as translated by @btsinthemoment, "We! Love! You! Jeon! Jungkook! Received first place on #Mcountdown thanks to ARMYs who cheered for me strongly. Thank you! AR! MYs!"

Fans react to Jungkook's win

A fan tweeted, “Another incredible performance of Standing Next To You and another win on Mnet M Countdown! Congratulations Jungkook! You have worked so hard and deserve all the great things, our shining global star!!”

A person commented, "Congratulations Jungkook!!!!! Thank you for another amazing performance today!!" An X user said, "Congratulations our Golden Superstar! Congratulations Jungkook! The stage is beautiful, and Jungkookie's vocals and moves, beautiful. Everything is beautiful."

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
