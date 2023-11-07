Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS' Jungkook appears on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show to celebrate release of his first-ever solo album Golden

BySumanti Sen
Nov 07, 2023 11:10 AM IST

The show airs live on Monday night, November 6, pm NBC at 11:35 pm ET

Jungkook appeared on TheTonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the release of his first-ever solo album, Golden. The K-pop singer’s first appearance on the show has undoubtedly excited BTS fans.

Jung Kook appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to celebrate the release of his first-ever solo album, Golden (@FallonTonight/X)

Previously, Jimmy shared a teaser of Jungkook’s appearance, announcing that he would be coming to the show.

What is Jungkook’s album Golden about?

According to usbtsarmy.com, “BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Jung Kook will be releasing his first solo album titled ‘GOLDEN’. Inspired by the “golden moments of Jung Kook, the golden maknae of BTS and a solo artist,” the album will include a total of 11 tracks including the previously released “Seven (feat. Latto)” and “3D (feat. Jack Harlow).””

According to the Grammy website, Golden has a significant meaning. “The title of the album refers to Jung Kook's moniker the "Golden Maknae," which was gifted by bandmate RM. The Korean phrase maknae means "golden youngest" and, at 26 years old, Jung Kook is the baby brother of the group,” it says. “The album is "inspired by the golden moments of Jung Kook, the Golden Maknae of BTS and a solo artist," according to a press release. Given Jung Kook's versatility and skill, his forthcoming album will certainly mark him as a gold star.”

