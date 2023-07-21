Jungkook reveals what he is looking forward to after BTS reconvenes post military service, shares message for fans

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 21, 2023 01:21 PM IST

BTS: Jungkook earlier this month released Seven, also featuring rapper Latto. The video also stars actor Han So-hee.

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, has spoken about what he is 'most looking forward to' when the group get back together. Currently, BTS members Jin and J-Hope are serving in the South Korean military. RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook will also start their military enlistments after wrapping up their individual projects. (Also Read | Jungkook talks about his album's progress, sings Seven's explicit version during live session)

Jungkook's song Seven

BTS singer Jungkook performs solo on Good Morning America in New York.

Jungkook, earlier this month, launched his solo career with the release of the single Seven, a track also featuring rapper Latto. The video for Seven described by his music label as an invigorating summer song was also revealed on the same day. It also stars actor Han So-hee.

Jungkook on BTS being back together

On BBC Radio 1, Jungkook was asked about his response to BTS being back together. He said, "It's good that we all have time to grow individually through our solo projects that reflect our own characteristics and taste. After these times of personal growth, our synergy will be much more powerful as one team. I want to witness that as soon as possible. "

Jungkook's message to fans

Sharing a message to BTS ARMY, Jungkook said from London, "Hey ARMY! Thanks for tuning in. I know how much love and support you're sending me and I can't thank you enough. Love you all." On the show, Jungkook also sang his song Seven and a special cover of Let There Be Love, originally sung by Oasis.

Jungkook spoke about Seven earlier

Recently, Jungkook talked about Seven during a live session on Weverse. He had said, "The key is originally this (sings the first line). But I have to do a test, see if I can do it or not since I have a cold right now. I can't do falsetto very well right now. Whenever I get a cold it gets harder for me to control my voice. There are some people that sing better when they get a cold. But why am I like this? The song is good, isn't it? I knew the response would be good. I just trust my gut."

Jungkook's upcoming album

Not just his solo Seven, but Jungkook is also gearing up for the release of his album. Jungkook spoke about his album on radio broadcaster Stationhead. He had said, "How is the progress of the album going? I don't know, I'm just doing it."

Earlier, Jungkook had recorded the song Stay Alive for the webtoon 7Fates: Chakho. Last year, he was part of Charlie Puth's single Left and Right. He also released an official song for the FIFA World Cup soundtrack with Dreamers.

