'Jungkook in da house': BTS member gets shout out from choreographer Taesung after he shares their dance video. Watch

BTS' youngest member Jungkook got a shout out from his friend and choreographer Taesung on their latest dance video. Taking to Instagram Stories, Taesung re-posted a video earlier shared by Jungkook in which they danced to house music. Sharing the clip, Taesung wrote, "He has the ability to absorb every moment he sees, hears, and feels well. It's just amazing to see rapid development." He also added, "Jungkook! In da house!" and added a butterfly emoji. (Also Read | BTS ARMY calls V's 10 mirror selfies 'boyfriend material', asks Jin to step in: 'Please represent us in comment section')

Jungkook with Taesung.

Earlier, Jungkook had shared the video on his Instagram account as they grooved to the beat inside a studio. The video had ended with claps and high fives between the duo.

Jungkook wore a white T-shirt, beige jacket and dark grey pants along with a bowl hat. Sharing the video, he wrote in Korean, "I will work harder!!!" J-hope had dropped several fire emojis.

Jungkook dropped the dance video a few days ahead of the BTS concert, Permission to Dance on Stage, in Seoul in March. The group will perform in front of a live audience on March 10, 12 and 13 at the Seoul Olympic Stadium. Thus will be BTS' first show in its home country since 2019.

BTS also announced the continuation of their Permission to Dance on Stage tour with April dates at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The group will perform on April 8, 9, 15 and 16, with the last day of the tour being streamed live online. Their event Live Play in Las Vegas will be held on all four days at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

BTS' Las Vegas performance will be held just a few days after the scheduled 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in the city. They have been nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards for their hit song Butter. The award ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.

Last year, BTS performed in four in-person concerts at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles. After the concert BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had taken an 'extended period of rest', their first since 2019.

