Jungkook is back on Instagram with an aesthetically superior page, fans say ‘we can breathe again’

Days after Jungkook erased all of his posts from his official Instagram handle, the BTS member is back with new aesthetics for the gram. On Wednesday, he treated the BTS fandom, ARMY, to a bunch of new posts as he is maintaining a new colour scheme for the feed. Seeing him back on social media, his 40.5 million fans on Instagram are making him trend on Twitter. (Also read: BTS members meet US President Joe Biden at White House, say they have been mocked for their appearance)

From new selfies to stylish pictures of himself in a suit, Jungkook’s feed is no less than a treat for fans. Some of his pictures are from BTS’ visit to the White House in Washington DC. The group is currently in the US and addressed issues like anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity on Tuesday. They have also met US president Joe Biden.

BTS member Jungkook's Instagram feed.

Happy to see Jungkook back on Instagram, a fan wrote on Twitter, “The way we all thought Jungkook was going through something. But turns out he only wants an aesthetic IG feed LMAO user jungkook.97 is back!” “Jungkook is back better than ever I feel like I can breathe again,” added another. “My boy just wanted to make his Instagram look aesthetically pleasing,” said yet another user talking about how BTS ARMY were worried about Jungkook.

While Jungkook’s absence from social media left fans worried, it only lasted for a brief time after J-Hope had shared a glimpse of dinner prepared by him and his bandmates. In the video, Jungkook was also heard saying, “Even when I take pictures of food, there's nothing I do with it.” BTS consists of seven members--RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

The band is currently all set for the upcoming release of their anthology album Proof. The new album is said to include hit old and new songs of BTS, and will be released on June 10.

