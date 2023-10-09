Jungkook misses J-Hope, says 'don't get sick, if you get hurt, so do I'; showers love on BTS ARMY

BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean army, recently shared a post on Weverse. On Monday, fellow BTS member Jungkook reacted to his message by saying how he missed his ‘hyung (elder brother)’. Jungkook also asked J-Hope to take care of his health. (Also Read | BTS Jungkook to hold Golden Live On Stage concert in Seoul next month, perform tracks from album)

What did J-Hope write?

BTS' Jungkook reacted to J-Hope's recent post on Weverse.

As translated by X (formerly called Twitter) user @miiniyoongs, J-Hope had written, "Army, you have been well right?? The weather’s gotten really cold! It's a time when I'm really feeling time passing by, perhaps because of the cold air. As exciting as it is, my shoulders feel heavier and more solemn. I'm working hard to adjust well, faster than I thought.. but since it's a role where I'm helping and guiding the youth of Korea’s military with their first steps, there's a lot of pressure for each leader."

He had also added, "But as much as it means, I'm as proud as much as my activities with BTS. Oh..! And I was able to get special forces by doing my best at every moment, there were good results. I came because I wanted to tell you that I have been well and that I am becoming even cooler. Always be healthy and don't be sick. And our army, be careful to not catch a cold!!! ‘I am army!’ - John Cena."

Jungkook's message for J-Hope and BTS ARMY

Reacting to J-Hope's post, Jungkook wrote on Sunday, "J-Hope…I miss you... Hyung, don't get sick either. If hyung (elder brother) gets hurt, I also get hurt." He also shared messages for BTS fans, known as army. He wrote, "Hey, what are you doing? I miss you. I see you are doing various things, I hope you have a good day."

Jungkook's upcoming project

Currently, Jungkook is awaiting the release of his first solo album Golden. It will feature a total of 11 tracks, including the previously released digital singles Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The album will release at 1 pm (KST) (9.30 am IST) on November 3.

