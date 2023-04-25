Jungkook responds as BTS ARMY asks him to cut his hair: 'Let me grow it until...'

BTS member Jungkook responded after a fan asked him to cut his hair. Taking to Weverse early on Tuesday morning, Jungkook held a live session and interacted with the BTS ARMY. (Also Read | BTS' V extends support to friend Park Seo Joon and IU's Dream premiere, Jungkook accompanies him)

BTS' Jungkook reacted when a fan asked him to cut his hair.

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, Jungkook told his fans, "I came (to do the live) cause I missed you guys but I didn't wanna do (the live) like usual. Sometimes I come when I miss you and have different kinds of thoughts in my mind."

Jungkook also shared that he didn't want to read the comments. "I can't see you guys, I can't see you guys except for the comments right? But since this environment is a shared place I seem to get comfort from it. I didn't go live in order to do something. I just come sometimes when I miss you and feel good."

He also added, "I will not look at the comments today. I'll turn them off. The colours and textures of the comments are so different. It is strange because I get comfort from what you guys comment but it's rather comforting to just turn it off like this."

On Monday, Jungkook along with fellow BTS member V attended the premiere of the upcoming film Dream, starring IU and Park Seo Joon. While V aka Kim Taehyung and Jungkook are good friends, the singer also has a close bond with Seo Joon as they belong to the group--Wooga Squad.

Talking about attending the screening, Jungkook said, "Ah right. I came back from watching the movie Dream right? While watching the movie I feel like you need to keep in mind that a person has their own circumstances. Anyway, it's a really fun movie."

When a fan asked Jungook to cut his hair, he responded, "Cut my hair? When the time comes, I'll cut it. Let me grow it until then." Jungkook also talked about his music. He said, "I try to work hard on music these days but it's difficult. I need to let you guys listen to good music so I've been working on it but it's difficult."

Jungkook also treated fans to his live cooking session. Before signing off he said, "Thank you so much for watching me cook and eat. It's 6 am right now. Have a great day to armys who are starting their day, and those who are ending their days, hope you end the day well."

