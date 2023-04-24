BTS' V extends support to friend Park Seo Joon and IU's Dream premiere, Jungkook accompanies him

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jungkook at Dream premiere.

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Jungkook attended the premiere of the upcoming film Dream, starring IU and Park Seo Joon. V aka Taehyung shares a close bond with Park Seo Joon as they belong to the popular Wooga Squad. The singer extended his full support to his dear friend. Also read: Jungkook reacts after being spotted at Coachella, shares message for BTS ARMY

At the premiere, V wore a t-shirt, topped with a leather jacket and jeans. Jungkook, on the other hand, made a rare appearance in an all-denim look. In a video, Taehyung was seen guiding Jungkook while he was posing for the media on the green carpet.

Considering it was Jungkook's first premiere, V was also seen holding his hand as his fellow group member seemed shy. He blushed and smiled for the cameras. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Tae holding his hand.” “I need a Taehyung in my life,” added another one. One more said, “So cute!!! Glad to see them out & about!” “Lmao jungkook looks so nervous and shy,” someone else pointed out.

Dream is an upcoming South Korean film. Set to release on April 16, it is a sports-comedy drama film. Directed by Lee Byeong Heon, it has Park Seo Joon and IU. It will focus on the story of a group who play soccer for the first time for the Homeless World Cup. Seo Joon is playing a soccer player who is on disciplinary probation after being caught up in an unexpected incident. IU will be seen as a producer working on a documentary.

Talking about it, IU told Soompi, “It was about four years ago when I first received the script. At that time, I had a strong thirst for [taking on] a bright character because I had done a few dark characters with lots of backstories in a row. I couldn’t help but be attracted to the character So Min.

“I had high expectations for filming together [with Park Seo Joon]. Park Seo Joon is a flexible and quick-witted actor. We started filming with some nervousness without having talked much in private, but it was rather comfortable once filming started. Since the relationship between So Min and Hong Dae is not so good, I think a little bit of nervousness helped,” she further added about her co-star Seo Joon.

