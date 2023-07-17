Jungkook not properly credited for Seven music videos? Here's what BTS agency BigHit Music has said

After fans expressed concern, BTS agency BigHit Music confirmed that group member Jungkook has been properly credited for the official music video and performance music video for Seven. Jungkook last week released the music video of his new solo single Seven, which featured him alongside actor Han So-hee. The song also features rapper Latto. (Also Read | Jungkook performs Seven, Dynamite on Good Morning America, blows kisses at fans amid bad weather. Watch)

Why BTS fans got worried

BTS Jungkook on the sets of his song Seven.

As per Soompi, JTBC News recently reported that the BTS ARMY was worried about Jungkook not getting proper credit as the artist of the music videos for Seven. As per the report, zero point was listed under Jungkook’s ranking breakdown for YouTube. It is one of the categories which is taken into consideration for Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. It also said that the music videos were credited under Hybe instead of Jungkook.

What BigHit Music has said

According to the report, BigHit Music said, “The artist name for the Seven music video as well as the performance video is correctly registered as Jungkook in the YouTube system. There are no issues with the YouTube data count as well.”

Fans spoke about Jungkook not getting credits

Earlier, fans took to Twitter and shared their concerns. A person wrote, "Hi @BIGHIT_MUSIC @GeffenRecords, although the videos count for charts, Jungkook is not properly credited in the video descriptions, which is making fans worried and wasting precious time of supporting Seven, so please change it like in all the other MVs in the channel! Thank you!"

Another tweet read, "@BIGHIT_MUSIC, @GeffenRecords, please properly credit Jungkook in the YouTube video descriptions. BTS & HYBE aren't artists on the song! To be missing artist details for a company of this stature is unprofessional and questionable!" A Twitter user said, "Why are Jungkook’s points for YouTube and Deezer both 0? This is still very concerning and can have a severe impact on the charts!"

About Jungkook's solo Seven

Seven has been described by BTS agency BigHit Music as an invigorating summer song. On the day of his song's release, Jungkook was also scheduled to perform on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. However, it was cut short due to bad weather. He is the first K-pop solo artist to perform at the GMA in New York.

Jungkook spoke about Seven

Jungkook also interacted with his fans during a live session on Weverse following the show. Talking about the music video of Seven, he had said, “I wanted to see your reactions, the music video is quite fun right? How should I say, somewhat the plotline and theme isn't something you get to see usually in music videos.”

On filming the music video, he had said, "I remember now shooting the music video here it was quite hard. The weather was cold but since the water was warm, I didn't catch a cold."

