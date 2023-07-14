Jungkook performs Seven, Dynamite on Good Morning America, blows kisses at fans amid bad weather. Watch

BTS member Jungkook is trending on Twitter as he became the first K-pop solo artist to perform on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. On Friday, he reached New York City's Central Park where he performed his just released track Seven, followed by many more. Several photos and videos from the concert have surfaced online. Also read: Seven song: BTS' Jungkook walks on train roof, pretends to die in music video as he woos Han So-hee Jungkook at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series.

Jungkook New York concert

Going by the visuals, Jungkook left his fans cheering for him as he began with Seven. He also rapped Latto's verse in the track. For the concert, he opted for a summer look in flared denim pants, and a white tee and topped it with a white shirt. He debuted a new look with short hair.

A video of him greeting fans outside the venue features him bowing down before goofing around and getting inside his car. Another one has Jungkook blowing back kisses to his fans who couldn't hold their excitement seeing him as he sang Euphoria.

He also gave a smooth performance while singing Dynamite and flaunted a new choreography. Reacting to it, a fan wrote on the micro-blogging site, “He did it so good.” “He killed it,” added another one. Someone also said. “Jungkook seems like he’s at such a good place in life, like he’s really happy and just being himself and owning it. His happiness makes me so happy.”

Jungkook on Seven

Jungkook recently released his track Seven, featuring actor Han So Hee. It features Grammy-nominated American rapper Latto. Talking about collaborating with Latto, Jungkook told the channel during the interview, “It was amazing.” He also revealed the reactions of his groupmates and revealed that “they loved it.” He also went on and flashed the heart sign for the viewers.

Jungkook's post for fans

Later, Golden Maknae posted a sweet message for fans. Sharing a photo of himself from backstage, his post on the official BTS page read, “Seven comeback stage with Rain. Still, I was happy to see ARMYs' faces Don't be too sad! See you later on Weverse Live.”

Seven marks Jungkook's first solo release of 2023. The music video has surpassed 20 million views on YouTube. Jungkook’s last solo release was Dreamers, the anthem song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup soundtrack.

