Jungkook talks about RRR song Naatu Naatu during live, BTS ARMY says, 'it's in his playlist, that's a win'

BTS' youngest member Jungkook spoke about the Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu during his recent live session. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday evening, Jungkook held four live sessions as he interacted with his fans. Jungkook usually plays several songs and sings along to them. On Tuesday too, Jungkook played Naatu Naatu. (Also Read | BTS’ Jungkook grooves to Naatu Naatu during live, says RRR 'in cutest way')

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, after starting the song, Jungkook said, "Oh?? Sorry, Naatu Naatu it's not your day today. (Skipped to the next song) Oh, this. I like the beginning. Should I listen to a little bit?" Reacting to the tweet, a BTS fan said, "I'm addicted to the way he says Naatu Naatu, whatever it's Desi Army's we won that's all."

Another comment read, "We winning in every live of JK, it's in his playlist that's a win." A fan wrote, "At least he speaks those two words is enough for me!!" "Well Naatu Naatu doesn't set in the mood he is in right now. But he loves the song that's for sure," said a Twitter user.

During the live session, Jungkook had a few drinks. However, a few people asked him not to drink. Reacting to the comments, Jungkook said, “Why are you guys telling me to not drink? I'm an adult and 27 years old (in Korean age).”

He also added, “While I'm still young, I wanna drink it. Life is just once, life is short. It's not like I've lived it all but it'll be short most likely (like other people), time goes by quickly you all. Right, let's live a long, long time, you all!”

Talking about his grasp on the English language, Jungkook said, "I also want to learn to speak English and foreign languages but it's hard. It can be heard as an excuse, maybe it is one but learning a language is hard, and honestly.. studying is hard.. maybe if there's a really really good English teacher, please contact our company."

Jungkook also got candid during the live. He said, "While doing a live, I feel more like myself in front of you guys than in front of others. It's quite comfortable, it makes me happy." When fans asked if he was active on Instagram again, Jungkook said, "Why would I do that? This is so much better."

Earlier this month, Jungkook during his live stream listened to Naatu Naatu. He seemed to like the song and also lip-synced the words. A video of Jungkook was shared by the official Instagram account of RRR. The post read, "Jungkook. It's amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much. We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea. #RRRMovie."

