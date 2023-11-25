Jungkook's 3D Justin Timberlake remix hits new peak at no. 1 on US iTunes, ‘Jung and JT on the main show’ trends

BTS’ Jungkook on November 24th rolled out the much anticipated Justin Timberlake’s 3D remix. Original crooned in collaboration with American singer and rapper, Jack Harlow, 3D is Jungkook’s second digital single in BTS’ solo era. The 3D remix broke multiple records in its quick ascent to the top of US iTunes, despite the ongoing controversy, speculations, and controversies surrounding the Cry Me a River singer.

Jungkook's 3D Justin Timberlake remix hits new peak on US iTunes

Jungkook and Justin Timberlake

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 3D version by Jungkook and Justin Timberlake features an extra rap segment that is gaining traction on various social media platforms. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, the original song's 2000s vibe is amplified in this remix, which also adds a nostalgic charm to bring out the track's vintage vibe. The American singer displays his unique approach throughout the song, which includes multiple impromptu adlibs. With a beautifully harmonized vocal performance, this rendition of 3D stood out to be a hit among fans despite initial backlashes. Also read: ‘Justin Timberlake is problematic’, outrage over BTS’ Jungkook’s 3D remix amid Israel-Palestine controversy

Jung and JT hits top trend following 3D’s Justin Timberlake remix

A snippet from the song “Careful what you ask for...Jung and JT on the main now You can still find me in a drop top With the top down but I got so many lanes now. And when I put it into 6 and it clicks, All the tricks got you going insane now I'll reach through the screen, feel my touch, top up. While I'm watching you rain down Come with me, I'll just call up the plane now” has gained every fan's attention.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This makes sense since fans speculated that Jungkook and Justin Timberlake may use the terms "JT and JK" in the song because their names share a first initial. Nevertheless, Jungkook finally chose to go by his own name, Jung.

3D becomes Jungkook’s 10th song to hit number on US iTunes

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the success of Jungkook’s 3D (Justin Timberlake remix), the golden maknae of BTS has now scripted another history. The Euphoria singer now acquires the top 10 songs on US iTunes. The songs include some of his digital hits and Golden’s track including Seven feat Latto, 3D feat Jack Harlow, Too Much feat The Kid Laroi, Central Cee, Standing Next To You, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, Shot Glass of Tears and more.