BTS renew contract with Hybe, Big Hit Music donate 1 billion won in ARMY's name

Popular K-pop group BTS has once again renewed their contracts with agency HYBE. Big Hit Music also donated 1 billion won ($750,000) in ARMY's name as a thanks of gratitude to BTS and ARMY. BTS members will come together again in 2025 with a renewed contract.

Hybe announced on Wednesday, “We have completed the board of directors' resolution to renew the exclusive contracts of the seven members of BTS, artists under Big Hit Music.” It added, "With all members signing a second contract renewal, the group will be able to continue even after 2025 when they complete their military service."

Instagram post about BTS' comeback in 2025.

One by one, each of the seven members of the group is enlisting in the Korean army for mandatory service. They will all wrap up their military duty by 2025 and reunite as a band to make more music. Recently, Suga began his enlistment process.

Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, will be the third member of the South Korean septet to start his service after Jin and j-hope. The management agency also requested fans to be mindful about getting adversely affected by unauthorised tours or package products that illegally use the artist's intellectual property (IP).

In South Korea, all able-bodied men aged 18-28 are required to serve in the military for about two years. All BTS members had been allowed to put off starting their military service until they turned 30. Suga turned 30 on March 9.

The military enlistment of the BTS boys has been an issue of debate for a long time in South Korea. However, the group members have always maintained the idea that "they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them."

Till 2013, the South Korean military had an “entertainment soldier” system, wherein soldiers were assigned duties related to producing radio and TV material promoting the ideals of the military. However, the system had to be closed due to the complaints of unfairness.

BTS also comprises of RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

