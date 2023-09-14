Justin Bieber kisses Hailey Bieber on 5th anniversary: ‘Love you with every fiber of my being’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have turned five. They tied the knot on September 14, 2018 in a civil wedding, before having a ceremony on September 30. Now, in order to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary, the singer and the model have posted pictures with each other and penned notes for each other. (Also Read: US Open: Justin and Hailey Bieber show up for Coco Gauff, the player ‘loved it’) Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin post picture of their smooch on their 5th anniversary

Justin Bieber's note

Justin took to Instagram on Thursday to post pictures with Hailey, that included a picture of them smooching, posing in front of a cake, posing against a wall, and giving animated expressions. One photo is a bit blurred, and finally there is a selfie in which Hailey is seen pouting.

Justin wrote in the caption, “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Hailey's note

Hailey also shared some of the same pictures, along with a couple of the cake and the food. And another one of him posing with Justin, who is kissing her at the side of her head. She simply wrote in the caption, “5 (sparkle emoji) (white heart emoji) I love you.”

Hailey also posted a picture of the two locking lips on her Instagram Stories, with the caption, “Happy anniversary baby.” Justin reposted it as well.

Justin and Hailey first dated briefly for a month in 2015 before splitting up. However, the two reunited over two years later and ended up getting engaged. They later tied the knot in a hush-hush civilm ceremony, before finally admitting it later that year and having a proper ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina in 2019.

Justin has previously dated fellow singer Selena Gomez. The two were in an on-and-off relationship for years.

Justin's last album was Justice, which released in 2021.

