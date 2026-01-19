Justin Bieber likes comment on 2016 kissing picture with Selena Gomez, reignites ‘Jelena’ buzz

The post, originally shared during the peak of the on-again, off-again romance popularly dubbed “Jelena,” resurfaced after Bieber’s verified account appeared to like a comment reading, “Long live the couple.” Screenshots of the interaction soon went viral, with the user behind the comment later sharing proof that the like came from Bieber himself.

The 31-year-old singer was spotted liking a comment on one of his 2016 Instagram posts, which included a photo of him kissing Selena during their much-talked-about relationship. The activity quickly caught fans’ attention and began circulating on social media.

Though the interaction was brief and unexplained, it was enough to reignite long-standing fan conversations about Bieber’s past with Selena. While some speculated that the action may have been accidental, others read deeper meaning into the moment, reviving memories tied to one of pop culture’s most closely followed relationships.

Justin and Selena haven't reacted to online chatter Justin Bieber has been married to Hailey Bieber since 2018, and the couple has previously spoken about the challenges of constant online scrutiny and their efforts to move beyond speculation surrounding his past relationships. Neither Justin nor Hailey has commented on the recent buzz.

Selena Gomez, who married Benny Blanco last year, has also remained silent amid the renewed chatter. The singer-actor has consistently kept her distance from discussions about her past with Bieber, choosing instead to focus on her career and personal well-being.

While the moment may have been fleeting, it once again highlighted how closely Bieber’s online activity is monitored and how even the smallest gesture can revive memories of one of pop culture’s most iconic romances.