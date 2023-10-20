Justin Timberlake trying to distance himself from Britney Spears' upcoming book, abortion claim: Report

In Britney Spears' upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, she reveals details about some of the most challenging aspects of her relationship with former boyfriend, singer Justin Timberlake, including an abortion that she discusses in an excerpt shared recently by People. Now, Justin's reaction to Britney's book has been revealed in a report by People. He is reportedly in a 'great place'. Moreover, as per another report by Us Weekly, Justin is ‘trying to distance himself from Britney’s book. Also read: Britney Spears says she had an abortion because ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake 'didn't want to be a father'

How Justin feels about Britney Spears book

Britney Spears with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake during an NBA match in 2002. Britney has said in her new memoir that she had an abortion during her relationship with Justin over two decades ago. (File Photo/ AFP)

A source told People that Justin Timberlake is focused on his family with actor-wife Jessica Biel and work, including the NSYNC reunion and his upcoming film Trolls. The source said, "He’s happy at home with Jess and their kids and he’s focusing on new music. He’s in such a great place."

As per a report by Us Weekly, a source said, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavours, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship. Justin and Britney dated so long ago, and he has a whole different life now. He’s focused on his family, his career, and moving forward, and he would like to leave anything that happened in the past behind them.”

Britney and Justin's relationship

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears were arguably one of the most popular couples of the late '90s and early 2000s. While fans expected to see them together for years to come, their relationship ended in 2002. Now, years later, Britney wrote in her much-awaited memoir, The Woman in Me, that she had an abortion about two decades ago, during her relationship with Justin Timberlake, according to excerpts released by People.

“Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy,” the excerpt read, according to People. “He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.” According to Britney, Justin attempted to console her after she had an abortion by playing guitar for her.

