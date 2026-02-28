Kailash Kher imitates SZA's 'can I get a Shiv Shambhu' during Agra show. Watch
Kailash Kher posted a clip hinting at SZA's chant after she recently travelled to Tamil Nadu. Watch his video here.
A few days after videos of singer-songwriter SZA, where she shouted "can I get a Shiv Shambhu", emerged on social media platforms, singer Kailash Kher has imitated her. SZA recently attended Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where she spoke to the crowd.
Kailash Kher imitates SZA during Agra show
Now, taking to his Instagram, Kailash posted a clip in which he imitated SZA and gave a message to his fans. Kailash was performing at a show in Agra. The video started with the singer addressing the crowd and saying, "Can I get a Shambhu? Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?" He then laughed as his fans chanted Har Har Mahadev.
The singer continued, "Aap ko bata doon main k Mahadev ka asar yeh hai ki sirf desh mein nahi videsh mein bhi apni apni bhashao mein bhi bhagwan ka samiran karrahe hai yeh log (Let me tell you that this is the impact of Mahadev that not only in India but abroad too people are praising God in their language)."
He added, "Kehrahe hai, 'Can I get a Shambhu?' jaese koi samaan ho. Deka rahe ho kitna bada asar horaha hai desh, duniya mein? Toh ek saath bolenge Agra waalon 'Har Har Mahadev'. Yahi humara original and desi style hai (They are saying, 'Can I get a Shambhu?' As if it's a commodity. Are you seeing the impact in India and outside the country? So we will say together 'har har Mahadev'. This is our original and Indian style)."
Fans react to Kailash's video
The singer captioned the post, "Can I get a Shambhu?… Nah, Har Har Mahadev, it is (trident emblem emoji ). #kailashkher #fun #trend #agra #live." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Ohh naww, Kailash ji my goat." A comment read, "Ain't no way." "Hahahahaha, he didn't just tease and copy her. Too funny," a person wrote. "Not Kailash roasting SZA. Woohoo," commented an Instagram user.
About SZA in India
At the event in Coimbatore, SZA, dressed in a yellow saree, joined the festivities and briefly appeared on stage, where she greeted attendees and thanked Sadhguru for the invitation. She also introduced her mother, Audrey Rowe, to the crowd before leading a chant that quickly became a talking point online.
“Namaskaram. Happy Maha Shivratri. Can I get a Shiv Shambhu?” she said, encouraging the audience to dance and participate in the celebrations.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform of Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 13 years, writing about news, movies, lifestyle, celebrities, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.
